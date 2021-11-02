Windows 11 antivirus set for a major under-the-hood upgrade

Microsoft Defender is about to get a massive renovation to enable home users to monitor not just their Windows computers , but also their Mac , Android and iOS devices .

The remodelled app will reportedly help home users keep tabs on antivirus , phishing , compromised passwords, and identity theft alerts from a unified dashboard.

BleepingComputer got wind of the upcoming release thanks to a new Microsoft Defender Preview app that’s available on the Microsoft Store .

"Microsoft Defender is a security application that gives you peace of mind. Through our personalized dashboard, you can view the security posture of your Windows device and other connected devices (Mac, iOS, and Android) all in one place," reads the description .

More than just antivirus

The preview app is reportedly code-named Gibraltar and is currently available only for Microsoft employees.

BleepingComputer did some digging and found indications that the new unified security app will cover a variety of security threats.

The app will also possibly allow users to add family members to their personal dashboard using email or QR code invites. As is usually the case with enterprise monitoring solutions, the invites will likely install a mobile or desktop agent to enrol the device to the unified security dashboard.

Windows software developer Ahmed Walid patched the application to bypass authentication, and got it working to share more details about the upcoming app.

It appears the app will enable users to monitor all enrolled devices for all kinds of alerts including compromised passwords, malware alerts, and identity theft issues.