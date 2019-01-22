Windows 10 ARM shown running on an old Lumia 950 XL

Although Microsoft is killing off Windows 10 Mobile later this year, it might not mean the end of Windows 10 on smartphones, as a video is doing the rounds that shows Windows 10 ARM running on a Lumia 950 XL.

The video, by ADeltaX, which you can view below, shows Windows 10 ARM, which is a version of Windows 10 that’s designed to run on laptops and devices that use smartphone-like hardware (including ARM processors), running on an actual smartphone – and a rather outdated one at that.

The ageing Lumia 950 XL has a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 3GB of RAM, and judging by the video that seems to be enough to run Windows 10 ARM.

Running well

As you can see from the video, the Windows 10 ARM experience seems impressively smooth, with apps opening without issue.

This shows how versatile the Windows 10 ARM operating system is, and it should mean that it can run without issue on more modern ARM-based devices as well.

The video follows another that showed the original Fallout PC game running on Windows 10 ARM on the Lumia 950 XL.

So, for people who still want a Windows experience on a smartphone, Windows 10 ARM could be the answer – and the fact that it runs so smoothly on old hardware also bodes well for future Windows 10 ARM devices, including Microsoft’s rumored Andromeda dual-screen device.

Via Windows Latest