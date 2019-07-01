Wimbledon live stream: how to watch 2019 tennis championships online from anywhere

You could argue that the Wimbledon Championships is about more than just tennis. There's the iconic grass courts, the strawberries and cream and an entirely unique atmosphere down at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in SW19. But at the heart of it, is some of the finest play you'll see on the tennis calendar as the world's best racket masters take to the courts to battle it out for the silverware. Gladly, you don't need to fight the crowds to enjoy every serve and smash as, with this guide, you can live stream Wimbledon 2019 from anywhere in the world.

Wimbledon 2019 - where and when Wimbledon 2019 is taking place from Monday, July 1 to Sunday, July 14 at the famous All England Club in Wimbledon, South West London - SW19, to be precise. The women's final will be on Saturday, July 13 and the men's final will close proceedings on Sunday, July 14.

This is the 133rd Wimbledon Championships and, despite Andy Murray making a return after injury to Queen's this year, the three-time Grand Slam champ won't be appearing in the gentlemen's singles at Wimbledon. He is expected to make an appearance in the doubles, however.

Last year saw Novak Djokovic win the gentlemen's singles title and Angelique Kerber take the ladies' singles title. Since then Djokovic has won the Australian Open while Rafael Nadal took victory at the French Open. This year's hot favourite to take the silverware home from Wimbledon is Djokovic with Roger Federer and Nadal closely following. The women's favourite is Serena Williams followed by Petra Kvitova and newly crowned French Open champ Ashleigh Barty.

You can live stream Wimbledon 2019 tennis using the guide below so read on to find out how to get your lawn tennis fix from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to live stream all the tennis at Wimbledon from outside your country

One of the most prestigious events on the sporting calendar, Wimbledon 2019 is of course being broadcast worldwide with some countries (Australia, New Zealand and, naturally, the UK) getting free Wimbledon live streams. Not so much luck if you're across the Atlantic - sorry US tennis fans.

But if you don't have easy access to watch Wimbledon when away from your country and want to catch all of that geo-blocked domestic coverage, then you can still watch it by downloading and installing a VPN. That way you can login to a server back in your country and then watch as if you were sat in the British Isles.

It's really easy to live stream Wimbledon with a VPN, especially as we've done the hard work for you by reviewing over 100 of the best (and worst) providers to see which one is best. Honestly, it was quite an easy choice to pick out ExpressVPN, thanks to its water-tight security, rapid connection speeds and super easy-to-use interface. We really like that you can use it on such a vast number of devices, too, with apps on Android, iPhone, iPad, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, Xbox and more all available. As we say, an easy choice for #1 in our best VPN chart: 1. ExpressVPN: save 49% on the best all-round VPN for streaming. It comes with 30-day money back guarantee, so you can give it a try without spending a thing. And if you sign up for a whole year, Express will give you three months absolutely FREE! 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming 3. IPVanish: one of the world's fastest and most secure VPN, it supports up to 10 devices per subscription And don't forget that getting a VPN isn't just a great idea for watching tennis. Your day-to-day online life (think banking and shopping) is made safer with a Virtual Private Network thanks to the anonymous, encrypted tunnels they use. They're great for accessing blocked websites and loads of people use them to access foreign Netflix catalogues, too.

How to live stream Wimbledon 2019 in the UK for free

As always, the BBC has pitched up at the All England Club to bring comprehensive coverage of Wimbledon 2019. Its live action and highlights will be broadcast across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Red Button from July 1 - 14. Also new for 2019 is the fact that all matches from the 18 courts will be aired in HD by the BBC. Centre court will also get the full UHD 4K treatment too for those that have the TV capable of playing that. Out and about? As ever, you also have the option to watch via laptop, mobile and tablet on the iPlayer app, completely free. Also new for 2019 is the fact that all matches from the 18 courts will be aired in HD by the BBC. Centre court will also get the full UHD 4K treatment too for those that have the TV capable of playing that. Out of the UK during Wimbledon? You'll soon find that the iPlayer coverage is geo-blocked. Annoying, but as we explain above, getting a VPN to virtually relocate to the UK. Once you've installed one and connected to a UK-based server, head over to TVPlayer.com where you'll find all of the UK's Freeview channels in one, robust place.

Live stream Wimbledon for FREE at Wimbledon.com and YouTube

Wimbledon.com is globally live streaming action and that goes for Wimbledon's YouTube channel, too, so handy if you want to watch via an app on your mobile phone or tablet.

The trouble is, assuming Wimbledon 2019 is the same as last year, it doesn't have the rights to show the big action from the show courts - that becomes a particular problem if you're only interested in the top seeds and as the fortnight reaches its climax. We reckon you should stick to the breadth of coverage offered by the BBC if you can.

How to watch Wimbledon 2019: live stream in the US

In the US, you've got a couple of different TV options for catching the action: you can either tune into the Tennis Channel or ESPN. It's worth knowing that both of these are cable-based services so in order to watch you'll need to have a subscription. Unless you're a cable cutter, in which case you can also access the ESPN Wilmbledon live stream by grabbing a subscription (or free trial) to any of the following TV streaming services:

Logging in to the broadcast from overseas is also a great option using a US VPN and following the instructions above.

How to watch tennis from Wimbledon: Australia stream

If you happen to be in Australia and want to follow the next stages of the Barty Party, you're in luck – free-to-air Channel Seven has a Wimbledon live stream. That means you can enjoy it directly through your TV or you can stream it via 7live.com.au on your favourite gadget be it a phone, tablet or computer. Live coverage will also be on offer from Fox if you're a cable subscriber Down Under. And then there's the new face in sports streaming, Kayo (early rounds live, quarter finals onwards on demand). A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you try to watch any of that Wimbledon coverage online outside Australia, you'll need to use a VPN.

How to live stream Wimbledon 2019 in Canada

Like in the US, Canada has cable-only viewing of Wimbledon 2019. You'll need to have access to TSN in order to watch. But again, this is a subscription service.

The best ways to stream Wimbledon 2019 live in New Zealand for free