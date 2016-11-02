Wileyfox Swift 2 swoops in with affordable smartphone performance

Wileyfox has officially announced its latest low-cost smartphones, the Wileyfox Swift 2 and Swift 2 Plus, which bring a solid lineup of specs at an affordable price.

This just-in-time-for-Christmas launch positions the Swift 2 perfectly for inclusion in your letter to Santa. It replaces the original Wileyfox Swift, which impressed us with its strong spec sheet and low price back in 2015.

The Swift 2 and Swift 2 Plus add a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and NFC – things the original Swift lacked – allowing them to support Android Pay.

There’s a faster Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, Quick Charge 3.0 technology allowing you to regain 50% of battery life in just 30 minutes, and a USB-C port on the base of the handsets.

The differences between the two variants are storage and camera. The WileyFox Swift 2 has 16GB of internal storage, 2GB of RAM and a 13MP rear camera. Meanwhile the Swift 2 Plus has 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM and a 16MP rear snapper.

A lot, for not a lot

Both phones have the same aluminium form-factor, Android 6.0.1 operating system and 5-inch, 720p display.

The Swift 2 price has been confirmed as just £159, while the Swift 2 Plus will set you back £189.

The Swift 2 and Swift 2 Plus are available today, with next day delivery from the Wileyfox site, while pre-orders are currently live on Amazon.

Looking for an even cheaper smartphone? Then you’ll want to take a gander at the Wileyfox Spark.