What is Voxi and does the Love Island sponsor do good SIM only deals?

The UK's most beloved Summer reality hit has finally returned and with it, so has the advertising sponsor Voxi. But, if you've tuned in for your daily dose of Love Island and become intrigued by Voxi should you make the investment?

Voxi is one of the many networks offering SIM only deals in the UK but it does a pretty great job at standing out. While it used to only be available to the under-30s, it has branched out over the years to be a lot more accessible.

While its cheap pricing, use of the Vodafone network, and rolling 1-month contracts alone make it an attractive provider, it is the brand's endless scheme that will stand out to most.

Across all of its plans, you will be able to use social media apps as much as you want without it eating into your data. This includes Facebook, Whatsapp, Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and more.

On top of that, half of Voxi's plans also offer endless use of streaming apps. This means TikTok, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and a few others.

In line with the start of the new season of Love Island, Voxi is also offering a selection of data boosted offers, throwing in some extra data with your purchase. You can find out more about the brand's deals below.

Voxi's budget SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 8GB 15GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

The cheapest option from the Voxi brand - with this deal you'll only be paying £10 a month while getting a boosted 15GB of data. On top of that, you'll also get that unlimited usage of social media apps without eating into that data. However, this plan doesn't come with 5G or the endless streaming option.

View Deal

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 15GB 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Step your costs up to £15 a month and you'll see your data jump to an impressive 20GB. On top of that, you'll get 5G and both the unlimited social media and streaming. All of these factors as well as this plan's cost makes it the best overall value option from Voxi right now.

View Deal

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 45GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

For just £5 more each month, this SIM plan boosts data up to 45GB instead. Like the option above, you're on a 1-month rolling plan, with unlimited use of both social media and streaming apps, and 5G too. While most will find the above is the perfect mix of pricing and data, this extra boost will be a necessity for some.

View Deal

Why choose a Voxi SIM only deal?

As we mentioned above, Voxi has a number of benefits that help it stand out. Most obvious is its 'endless' push. This includes endless use of social media apps (no matter what your data cap is), endless roaming in other countries, endless calls and texts, and endless flexibility (1-month rolling contracts).

On top of that, Voxi has recently started offering an endless video add-on. This applies in the same way as the social media option, giving you unlimited usage of YouTube, TikTok Prime Video, Netflix, and more.

Finally, Voxi is now also a 5G network, offering the more powerful coverage on most of its plans.