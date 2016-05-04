The Garmin Vívomove smartwatch is more watch, less tracker

If you've always loved Garmin's smartwatch tech while feeling lukewarm about the company's design chops, take note: the new Garmin Vívomove brings step and sleep tracking to a device that's very much a watch first and a tracker second.

Two smart dials sit on the face of the Vívomove: one shows you how far you've got towards your daily activity goal, and the other shows how long it's been since you got up and moved. And besides that, it tells the time.

Garmin certainly isn't the first to try and meld smart technology with classic watch design - Withings, Fossil and several others have previously gone down this road - but it's an interesting move from a company already well represented in the smartwatch market.

Watch this space

Garmin excels at tough, outdoor smartwatches like the Fenix or the Forerunner, packed with tech for those who are serious about their running, hiking, orienteering or other sports. Now it's obviously keen to appeal to traditional watch-wearers too.

The watch brings with it a year-long battery life, 5ATM (50 metre) waterproofing and a choice of interchangeable bands, and as you would expect it works with Garmin's competent Connect app to log all of your vital statistics.

Shipping starts this month. You can pick up the Sport edition (black or white) for £139.99/US$149.99, the Classic edition (black or rose gold with leather band) for £179.99/US$199.99, and the Premium edition (stainless steel or gold with leather band) for £239.99/US$299.99.

