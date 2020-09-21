Voxi's latest SIM only deal pairs 12GB of data and unlimited social media for £10/pm

If you're glued to Facebook, stuck in a never-end scroll on Twitter or use Whatsapp as your primary messenger service, a recent promotion from Voxi could offer the perfect SIM only deal for you.

This is due to two factors - a strong data plan for a low price and Voxi's unique selling point of unlimited usage of social media. That unlimited social media means you'll never use a single bit of your data on Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and a host of other apps.

And for all of the other activities you do on your phone that use data, this plan also offers 12GB of data, all for just £10 a month. That makes this one of the best SIM only deals out there, especially for those on a budget.

To seal off this impressive package, Voxi operates on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can stay for years or duck out at anytime that suits you. You can find out more about this Voxi plan below.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

Voxi's impressive SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

This Voxi SIM is offering some fantastic value right now. For just £10 a month, you're getting a substantial 12GB of data - double what Voxi was previously offering. And while that will be plenty for most, the unlimited usage of social media will sort those who are still worried about going over their data cap.View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available?

While the above Voxi offer is certainly impressive, it isn't the only plan out there. Three can offer unlimited data for £18 a month or go with EE and you can get 100GB of data for just £20 a month.

Obviously those are both significantly more than what Voxi is charging. If you want to stay nearer to that cost, Three can offer you 4GB for just £6 a month or even cheaper, iD Mobile will get you 1GB for £5 a month.