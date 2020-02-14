Voxi's data-boosted SIM only deals from £10 a month are coming to an end very soon

Voxi's latest promotion, much like its TV show counterpart - Love Island, will be coming to an end very soon. With an end date set in stone of February 19, now will be the time to swoop up one of these popular SIM only deals.

So what are you actually getting with a Voxi SIM? That end date simply highlights the end of Voxi's data boosts. With its 6GB plan currently sitting at 8GB and its 15GB option going up to 20GB.

While that boost in data is obviously a welcome bonus, the real win with Voxi is two-part. Firstly, the network offers unlimited social media so you will never get charged for using Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram and a host of other platforms.

Secondly, Voxi operates on 1-month rolling contracts so you can stay forever or leave straight away. All of these factors come together to make Voxi a strong contender in the world of SIM only deals.

However, the market is highly competitive right now and one network has stepped up to offer some especially strong competition to Voxi - Smarty Mobile. Scroll down to find out more about what is available from both Voxi and Smarty.

Voxi SIM only deals: heavy in data and social media

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

The cheaper of the two options, this is an excellent price for 8GB of data. And, with Voxi's 1 month rolling contracts, you don't have to worry about being stuck a long contract. While 8GB of data might not be quite enough for some people, the unlimited use of social media helps balance that out.

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 15GB 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Jump up by a fiver a month and you get an impressive increase to your data cap. A hefty 20GB of data paired with Voxi's unlimited social media should mean that you have no problems with running out midway through the month. If you need a bit more data, this is one of the best prices around this data point.

Smarty's competing SIM only deals:

Smarty Mobile is in many ways very similar to Voxi. They both offer 1-month rolling contracts, they're both affordable but Smarty has that little bit extra data to take the win for non-social media addicts.

For £10 a month, Smarty will get you 30GB of data. That's quite a boost on the above from Voxi and allows you to tether. Jump up to £15 a month and you'll see your data climb up to 50GB.