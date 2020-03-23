Voxi's cheap SIM only deals now come with up to £20 in Amazon vouchers

So you need a new SIM plan, why not get something for free while you're at it! Across all of Voxi's SIM deals, you can currently land yourself an Amazon voucher to use on anything on the site.

And while the voucher - worth up to £20 depending on the plan you choose - is certainly a strong added incentive, the plans themselves are some of the best around right now.

That's because of two factors. The first is Voxi's use of 1-month rolling contracts, just like Smarty, GiffGaff and iD Mobile. The second is Voxi's USP, completely unlimited use of social media.

That means, whether you're on Facebook, Whatsapp, Messenger, Instagram or a number of other apps, you won't use up any data from your plan.

Below you will find all three of Voxi's plans, complete with the Amazon vouchers as well as Voxi's closest competitor - Smarty Mobile - complete with some great value SIM only deals.

Voxi's impressive SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | £10 Amazon voucher | 1-month rolling | 6GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 a month

Just need a cheap SIM only plan? Costing just a tenner each month, this offer from Voxi is a super cheap alternative. And, at that price, you're getting both 6GB of data and the unlimited social media use that Voxi uses. View Deal

SIM only plan from Voxi | £15 Amazon voucher | 1-month rolling | 15GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 a month

The middle ground of Voxi's plans is probably the best value. Along with the £15 Amazon voucher, you're getting 15GB of data at a price of just £15 a month. That should be plenty of data if you're not downloading or streaming on the go too much.View Deal

SIM only plan from Voxi | £20 Amazon voucher | 1-month rolling | 60GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 a month

If you don't mind going all out on the costs, this is going to be a great option for big data users. If you're streaming, gaming or downloading a lot, this plan is ideal. Pair this with unlimited social media and you are unlikely to run out.View Deal

Who has the best competing SIM only deals?

While Voxi's current offering are excellent, one other option is offering some strong competition. Smarty Mobile, just like Voxi, operates on 1-month rolling contracts and has some of the best prices on the market.

Two plans really stand out though, its 30GB for £10 a month and the real winner, 100GB of data for just £15 a month. While Voxi's Amazon vouchers are a great add-on, Smarty really takes the win for value for money.