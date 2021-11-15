Voxi's Black Friday sale has landed with impressive SIM only deals from just £15/pm

Voxi has just joined the long list of networks going live with their Black Friday sales early, offering a collection of affordable SIM only deals complete with lots of data and flexible contracts.

Voxi has launched three new Black Friday SIM only deals but it is the cheaper two that really stand out. The cheapest option is a 50GB of data for £15 a month SIM plan.

While that alone is plenty of data for most people, Voxi also includes unlimited use of social media apps including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Snapchat with this deal.

You then also get 5G, free EU roaming (a now rare feature for most networks) and, with a 1-month rolling contract, you can leave whenever you like! For an extra £5 a month, you can also upgrade to Voxi's other Black Friday deal, getting you 100GB of data for just £20 a month.

Like the 50GB option, you'll get the 1-month rolling contract, 5G, unlimited social media and roaming.

Voxi's Black Friday SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

This feels like the best value option of Voxi's Black Friday SIM plans. It only costs £15 a month but for that price, you'll get a 50GB of data plan. On top of that, this SIM doesn't use up any data on social media apps including Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. Finally, as a 1-month rolling SIM plan, you are able to leave this contract whenever you like!

SIM only plan from Voxi SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

Spend an extra £5 a month and you can double your data with Voxi, getting 100GB of data at your disposal. Like the option above, you'll get 5G, a 1-month rolling contract and unlimited social media. Between the data cap and unlimited use of social media, this should be plenty for most people.

SIM only plan from Voxi SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £35 £30 per month

Voxi's unlimited plan feels hard to recommend, even with the discount to the monthly price. You'll be paying £30 a month here which is actually pretty expensive for an unlimited plan. Alternatively, Smarty is charging half that price at just £15 a month for unlimited data and Lebara is going even lower, only costing £12.50 for unlimited data. A third choice could be Three's unlimited data SIM at £16 a month.

Why choose a Voxi SIM only deal?

As we mentioned above, Voxi has a number of benefits that help it stand out. Most obvious is its 'endless' push. This includes endless use of social media apps (no matter what your data cap is), endless roaming in other countries, endless calls and texts, and endless flexibility (1-month rolling contracts).

On top of that, Voxi has recently started offering an endless video add-on with some plans. This applies in the same way as the social media option, giving you unlimited usage of YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, and more. You can pay an extra fee to get this or upgrade to a more expensive plan.