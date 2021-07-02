Voxi or Smarty? These two networks have the best SIM only deals this weekend

If your contract is now coming to an end and you're in the market for new SIM only deals, two choices stand out above the crowd right now. These options are from Smarty and Voxi.

The two brands specialise in 1-month rolling contracts, allowing you to leave whenever you like and not get tied in for a lengthy amount of time. Right now, both are running some brilliant promotions.

Go for Voxi and you'll get 20GB of data (up from 15GB) while only paying £15 a month. That alone wouldn't make Voxi all that competitive but its all the extras the network throws in.

It's a 5G-enabled SIM and across both social media and streaming platforms including Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Netflix, YouTube and more, you won't use up any data. This means you'll actually rarely eat into your 15GB anyway.

Smarty on the other hand is offering the UK's cheapest unlimited SIM (matched only by Three). This will cost you £16 a month. That's down from its original price of £20 a month and considering Smarty's rolling contracts, makes for a fantastic flexible contract for those who power through data.

Voxi's budget SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 15GB 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

This Voxi SIM has a lot going for it. It's 5G-enabled, comes with a boosted 20GB of data (up from 15GB) and using social media and streaming apps on this plan won't use up any data. That includes Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Netflix, YouTube, TikTok and more. All of this comes in at a price of just £15 a month.



Voxi uses the Vodafone network for its signal and coverage

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £20 £16 a month | 20% off

For just £1 a month more, you can go for Smarty instead. That extra quid boosts you right up to a completely unlimited data plan. For those who burn through data, especially on non-streaming or social media apps, this will be the much better of the two SIMs. However, Smarty is not a 5G network unlike Voxi which is worth factoring into your decision.



Smarty uses the Three network for its signal and coverage

Why choose Smarty or Voxi?

As we said above, these are two of the best SIM plans on the market right now but what actually makes them stand out from the crowd? Both providers only use 1-month rolling contracts which means you can leave at any time. They both also offer unlimited calls and texts but this is almost universal across all SIMs now.

Voxi gets an edge over the competition mostly due to its endless schemes. As we mentioned above, this means endless use of streaming apps and social media. This is a really unique feature and one no other provider has. Voxi also has a reward scheme called Voxi Drops where you can claim free gifts and discounts.

While Smarty isn't a 5G network like Voxi and doesn't have the endless scheme, it is the much cheaper provider of the two. If you were to try and get unlimited data with Voxi, it would cost you £35 a month - over double what Smarty is charging.

While Voxi is the more feature-packed option, Smarty is all about affordability and across all of its plans, it is one of the cheapest options on the market.