Virgin's new £8 p/m SIM only deal is here to beat all other cheap SIMO offers

It was only a couple of weeks ago that Virgin Mobile came along and offered an unbelievable 120GB of data SIM only deal, making it the best big data SIMO provider out there in January. But now they've just come along and dangled a new unbeatable offer in front of us - a cheap SIM only deal you can get for less than £10 per month.

For this deal, Virgin has doubled the data on its 2GB data contract meaning you now get 4GB of data for just £8. That makes it the cheapest price for that much data on any SIM only deal. But you will have to hurry, this is a 'flash sale' and Virgin will be pulling it on February 18.

You can see this offer in full below, or if the idea of 4GB of data seems like a nightmare to you might still want to consider Virgin's 120GB of data contract. That's an absolutely massive amount of data and should be way more than enough for the large majority of data users.

This cheap Virgin Mobile SIM only deal in full:

Virgin Mobile SIM only | 12-month contract | 2GB 4GB data | 1500 minutes and unlimited texts | £9 £8pm

This is the best cheap SIM only contract out there right now. For just £8 a month you can get a pretty strong 4GB data allowance Like the price but don't want to commit to a full year - then iD is doing a 3GB SIM for £8 per month on a rolling monthly contract that you may prefer. Deal ends on February 18View Deal

Why go for a Virgin Mobile SIM only deal?

Virgin Mobile proudly claims on its website that it has a faster average 4G speed than O2, Vodafone and Three and a 99% 4G coverage. On top of that the provider offers spending caps and data rollover perfect for stretching your data that little bit further.

