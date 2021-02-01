Virgin's entry to 5G makes it one of the best providers of SIM only deals right now

For many looking to enter the world of 5G, working out the best SIM only deals to invest in will be a big question to ask. And while it's the most recent provider to enter the world of 5G, Virgin could actually be one of the best options.

While every network has its own specific benefits and unique selling points, Virgin has a collection that is quite tempting. Firstly, Virgin piggybacks off of the Vodafone network, using its coverage and speeds.

Considering Vodafone is one of the most developed 5G networks so far, you don't have to worry about Virgin being new to the 5G game, already able to offer strong coverage in a wide number of cities and towns.

However, while the coverage is obviously important, its Virgin's affordability that gives it the key edge. Right now, Virgin has a number of really affordable big data plans, all on 12 month contracts.

5G comes at no extra cost with Virgin and across all of its plans, you get data-free messaging via Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. Virgin then also throws in data rollover and free WiFi at over 3.5 million hotspots.

All of that comes together to make some pretty compelling 5G SIM plans.

Unlimited data SIM only deals: see what other plans are out there

Virgin's best 5G SIM only deals:

SIM only deal from Virgin | 12-month contract | 3GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £6pm

If you don't need much data and want to keep your bills low, this plan will be a great place to start. It costs just £6 a month while supplying you with unlimited calls and texts and 3GB of data. However, if you're looking to make full usage of 5G, this plan may not offer enough data for you.

SIM only deal from Virgin | 12-month contract | 5GB 25GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £12pm

Out of all of Virgin's plans, this feels like the best value right now. It supplies 25GB of data at a price of just £12 a month. Considering that is up from 5GB, it's a pretty excellent plan. It gives you room to make use of 5G and paired with the unlimited messaging via Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, it should cover most people's monthly needs.

View Deal

SIM only deal from Virgin | 12-month contract | 50GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £16pm

Need more data than the above? While Virgin does offer 100GB and unlimited plans, if 50GB will be enough for you, the price point is much better. This plan will only cost you £16 a month, rivalling some of the much cheaper providers out there while still securing you 5G and Vodafone's coverage.

View Deal

The best alternative 5G SIM only deals:

Three SIM | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Arguably, Three has the best value 5G SIM on the market right now. It costs just £16 a month while supplying you with a completely unlimited data, calls and texts plan. That is both the cheapest unlimited SIM on the market and one of the best overall value options out there.

View Deal

What are the benefits of being on Virgin?

There are a few benefits Virgin provides with its SIM plans. Firstly, because it's an MVNO operating of the EE network, you're getting 99% coverage on the UK's fastest network for both 4G and 5G.

On top of that, Virgin offers spending caps, allowing you to set up a buffer stopping you from getting caught out with extra fees. Virgin also offers data-free messaging on WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook and if you finish a month with data still left, it simply rolls over!