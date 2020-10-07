Virgin is bringing the competition with this 100GB of data SIM only deal for £22/pm

Virgin does a lot of things - flights, TV, broadband, health care, racing, trains and yes...even mobile SIM only deals. And, if the last of those services is the one you're after, Virgin has just launched one of its best SIM plans for a while.

Right now you can get 100GB of data with a Virgin SIM for £22 a month. That's double the data this plan normally provides, giving you plenty of extra data for your money.

Not sure if 100GB will be enough? That's roughly enough to read through Wikipedia for 50 days straight, watch The Wolf Of Wall Street 66 times or even download roughly 2500 apps - just for comparison's sake.

You can find out more about this SIM only deal below.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

Virgin's 100GB of data SIM only deal:

SIM only plan from Virgin | 1 month rolling | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £22 per month

This is the best offer we've seen from Virgin for a little while now. It offers 100GB of data for just £22 a month. That will be plenty of data for most people's needs. Whether you're streaming all month long, doing the odd bit of hot-spotting or scrolling through social media for hours - 100GB is plenty.

View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available right now?

While Virgin certainly has a strong offer, there are even cheaper SIM only offers out there. For example, Three can get you a completely unlimited plan for just £18 a month or a lesser-known brand Smarty Mobile can get you 100GB of data for £15 a month.

If you don't mind a loss in data, you can go all the way down to just £10 a month with Voxi's 12GB plan.

Why go for Virgin Mobile?

As a network, Virgin piggybacks off EE. That means you get the same speeds and coverage as the UK's fastest 4G network.

Virgin offers a few features with its SIMs. It has a data rollover meaning you can keep unused data into the next month and you can implement a spending cap to stop you going over your costs.