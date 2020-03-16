Use this code to score a data boost on a bargain £8/pm Vodafone SIM only deal

So your phone contract's up and you need a new SIM to get your phone back up and running? Well if you don't want to spend too much and don't require data pouring out of your ears, Vodafone might just have the perfect plan.

The offer already starts pretty well, offering 5GB of data at a price of just £8 a month. However, make use of the code MOREDATA and you'll get...well, more data. Using this code at the checkout will boost you to 8GB while keeping the same price.

That then makes this one of the best value SIM only deals currently on the market with competition from just a few key other players. This is also, as far as we can see, the best value Vodafone plan around right now.

However, there is one major caveat with this contract - it's a Vodafone's Basic option. These are, as the name suggests, very basic in what they offer. You can't get any of Vodafone's added incentives and won't get any roaming abilities.

That does mean you're not getting the full value of being with Vodafone here, with this offer focusing purely on most data for the lowest cost. However, it is worth keeping in mind that Three offers a similar 8GB for £8 offer without limiting your plan.

We've listed everything you need to know about this SIM only deal below as well as giving a quick tip for anyone considering also investing in a new broadband deal right now.

Unlimited data SIM only deals: compare the options

Vodafone's cheap SIM only deals

Need broadband as well?

While you won't be getting the bonuses of Veryme or roaming, there is one special bonus you can get - broadband discounts. As a Vodafone customer, you will get £2 a month off either of Vodafone's fibre broadband deals.

Considering these are already two of the cheapest options around, this is just going to make it even more valuable and a great option for your internet.