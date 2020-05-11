Unlimited data SIM only deals: Three's half price plan is a bargain not to be missed

There are a lot of SIM only deals from a wide range of retailers these days, but throughout all of the competition, Three has managed to stay on top. And of all Three's SIM plans, a classic it's been running for a while is one of its strongest.

This SIM only deal lands you completely unlimited data, calls, and texts while only charging you £11 a month for the first six months. After that, you pay £22 each month for the rest of the contract. We've rarely seen any SIM only deals that are better than this.

Even after the prices double back up, this is still easily the best unlimited data SIM only deal. The only fault is its contract length at 24 months. If that's too long for you, Smarty and its slightly more expensive 1-month rolling plan could be the way to go instead.

Three's unlimited data SIM only deals:

Why go with Three?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three, then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well, whether it be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming.

Go Roam - Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

