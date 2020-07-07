Unlimited data SIM only deals have come way down in price across a few networks

Normally the priciest options when it comes to SIM only deals, unlimited data plans have seen a big drop in pricing recently with several networks hitting some excellent value figures.

Across three big networks - Three, Vodafone and Smarty - prices have been brought way down. Go with Three or Smarty and you currently only have to pay £18 a month. Choose Vodafone, and, while you'll be paying £26 a month, there is a huge amount of cashback currently available.

For those looking to score the lowest cost, Vodafone's cashback plan will be the way to go. But if you don't like the idea of messing around with cashback and just want low bills without the work, Three and Smarty have you covered.

You can find out more about these SIM only deals below:

Unlimited data SIM only deals: see what other plans are out there

Unlimited data SIM only deals from Three:

SIM only plan from Three | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 per month

Three has had the UK's cheapest price on unlimited data for a long time now. The contract runs for 12 months while scoring you unlimited calls and texts as well. The offer from Smarty below will be better for those who don't want to be tied in.View Deal

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £20 £18 per month

Smarty's offer is going to be the perfect choice for anyone who doesn't want to be tied into a long contract. All of Smarty's deals run on 1-month rolling contracts allowing you to leave at any time. Like Three, it will cost you just £18 a month, the joint lowest price around.View Deal

Vodafone SIM only deal from Mobiles.co.uk | 24 month contract | unlimited data, calls and texts | £26pm + £276 cashback by redemption

The cheapest of the three options, here you're effectively paying just £14.50 a month after you take into account the cashback on offer. If you don't mind your monthly costs being slightly higher, this is easily the best option.View Deal