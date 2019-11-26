Unlimited data for £18/pm - Three still holds the best Black Friday SIM only deal

SIM only deals come and go, some appealing to our love of big data caps and cheap bills and others leaving us less than enthusiastic. But during the competitive market of Black Friday one offer has easily rose to the top.

Unsurprisingly, it's the same offer that dominated Black Friday last year and has then been a go-to all the way through the year. But now, not only is it cheaper than ever, but it just so happens to be the cheapest price on unlimited data, well...ever.

Coming from Three Mobile, you're paying just £18 a month to land yourself completely unlimited access to the internet, streaming and any data needs you can produce with your mobile phone.

And because having the cheapest unlimited data SIM only deal wasn't enough, Three has also dropped a second version of the offer with a half price promotion. But, with a two-year commitment, it may feel off-putting for some - you can find all of the details on both offers below.

Three's mega SIM only deal with unlimited data:

SIM only from Three | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

What can we say...Three's done it again. Knocking its prices even further down, it has taken the position of best SIM only deal for the second Black Friday in a row. Whether or not something will come along and beat this is yet to be determined but what we do know is, this is the best SIM only deal available right now.View Deal

Or an alternate unlimited data SIM only deal:

Three SIM only| 24 months | Unlimited data, calls, and texts | £10 a month for the first six, then £20 a month

Getting unlimited data for just £10 is a rare sight and one that only Three has managed to achieve so far. Of course, those bills only last for six months and then you'll have to pay £20 a month for the last 18, which is still one of the best prices around. The only issue is that it lasts for 24 months. Too long? Try the offer above.View Deal

Why should you choose Three Mobile?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. You can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

Wuntu - Exclusive offers and freebies with Three's rewards app

- Exclusive offers and freebies with Three's rewards app Go Roam - Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost Travel Swagger - Get travel upgrades with Easyjet with bag drop and early boarding