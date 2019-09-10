Unlimited data and a 25% discount: Smarty's flexible SIM only deal is incredible

It's a vicious cycle. You binge-watch Netflix on your phone, your network graciously texts you letting you know you've run out of data a few days into the month, and then you cry/scream/grudgingly turn off your data for the rest of the month. Sounds like you need an upgrade to your data plan.

And luckily, for those looking to break free from the metaphorical shackles of data caps, now is the time to do it thanks to Smarty Mobile. The little-known SIMO provider is cranking up the pricing power, offering a 25% discount on its unlimited data SIM only offer.

That means a total monthly price of just £18.75. And while that pricing alone is extremely tempting, it does in fact get better. The major sell of Smarty is its flexibility. With all of its contracts lasting for just one month, you can stay for as long as you like and leave at absolutely anytime - a rare feature with SIM only deals.

On top of that, this offer will last for as long as you keep your SIMO contract, meaning you can hog those tempting bills for the rest of your life. And, with tethering abilities you can connect your tablet or any other device to your phone, making use of that unlimited data.

You can see Smarty's unlimited offer in full below or, if you like the idea of Smarty's flexibility but just want the cheapest option around, check out its new 'mini plan' offering bills of just £5 a month.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

Smarty's superb SIM only deal in full:

Unlimited SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £25 £18.75 per month

This plan from Smarty has a lot to offer so let us break it down for you. Firstly, with unlimited data you can stream and social all day without worrying about running out of data. Secondly, you're only paying £18.75 to lose that cap...a price only second to Three (more details on their best tariff below). Finally, with a 1-month rolling contract, you can stay for as long as you want or leave at any time.

View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available?

While this is easily one of the best SIM only deals around, it does have one major competitor - Three. Offering unlimited data at £10 a month for the first six months, Three is still owning the SIMO game. However, those bills go up to £20 a month after the six months and unlike Smarty, this isn't a flexible contract and so you'll be tied in for two years.

And, if you're looking for the best alternative to Smarty's 'mini plan' that we referenced above, iD Mobile is the way to go, with a 1GB data SIMO for just £5 a month.