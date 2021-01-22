UK households will soon have to meet new energy efficiency standards - leading to cheaper energy bills

The UK Government has revealed its rigorous new energy efficiency targets for the country’s homes and businesses. All new buildings will have to meet more stringent standards, while existing properties will also need upgrades to make them more efficient.

While this might mean that some households may need substantial work doing, the Government has promised support with this plan. It has also stated how this initiative will ‘radically improve the energy performance’ of our homes and businesses, help protect the environment and lead to lower consumption and cheaper energy bills.

This latest proposal is also more evidence of the Government looking to shift the UK towards a greener future. So getting ahead of the curve and moving to a green energy supplier now could be a smart idea.

New plans are ‘vital’ to achieve net-zero by 2050

The new plans are a response to the consultation on the ‘Future Homes Standard’ which started back in October 2019. This aims to revamp the rules around building regulations - with a particular focus on improving energy efficiency.

Now the response has been confirmed, it means any new homes and buildings that are built will need to 'produce 75-80% lower carbon emissions compared to current levels’. Moreover, the construction industry must fully meet these new standards by 2025 and any homes currently being built must have a reduced carbon footprint of 31% compared to current levels.

The support for making existing homes and businesses more efficient is expected to come in the form of upgrading older fixtures and fittings. Specifically, the ‘replacement of windows and building services such as heat pumps, cooling systems, or fixed lighting’. Also the new building regulations will be enforced for the creation of any property extensions.

Speaking about the proposals, Housing Minister Rt Hon Christopher Pincher MP, explained the importance of the new strategy in relation to the UK's net-zero targets and the benefits it will hopefully bring to households:

“Improving the energy performance of buildings is vital to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and protecting the environment for future generations to come.

The radical new standards announced today will not only improve the energy efficiency of existing homes and other buildings, but will also ensure our new homes are fit for the future, by reducing emissions from new homes by at least 75%.

This will help deliver greener homes and buildings, as well as reducing energy bills for hard-working families and businesses."

Switching to a greener tariff could benefit us all

The Government also said it has made ‘considerable progress’ towards making the UK greener, with ‘overall total emissions reduced by about a fifth since 1990, despite there being approximately a quarter more homes’. So by switching to a green supplier and a tariff that uses renewables, you can also help reduce the nation’s use of fossil fuels and cut carbon emissions.

