Triple your data with Virgin's cheap SIM only deal flash sale - just £7 a month

Superfast internet, international flights, space travel and now, one of the best cheap SIM only deals we've seen in a while - who else could we be talking about but Virgin? And while those other features are certainly impressive, we're just here to talk about that SIMO.

As part of a flash sale from Virgin, it has upped its 1GB of data SIM only deal to 3GB. Costing just £7 a month, this is a pretty affordable way to grab that much data. You even get unlimited texts on top of that and the only real shortfall we can see is the cap of 1500 minutes.

In other words, if you want to get a cheap SIM only deal from a brand you know, this could be the one to go for. And don't be too thrown by the 'flash sale' side of things, Virgin's T's and C's states that this offer won't end until October 8.

This cheap Virgin Mobile SIM only deal in full:

Virgin Mobile SIM only flash sale | 12-month contract | 1GB 3GB data | 1500 minutes and unlimited texts | £7pm

This feels like an all-round impressive offer. You're getting 3GB of data for a price of just £7 a month and Virgin will even throw in unlimited texts. Like we said above, the only possible downside is the 1500 minute cap on your calls. And if you're willing to throw in a few extra quid a month, you can upgrade to Virgin's 10GB offer instead.View Deal

What other SIMO offers are available?

If the above offer doesn't quite fit what you want from a SIM only deal, there are a host of other offers currently available.

There are two retailers beating everyone else out for SIMO - Smarty and Three. With Smarty you can currently get unlimited data for just £18.75, an exceptional price to pay.

However, that is obviously much more expensive than the Virgin deal above, Smarty also offers a 500MB offer for £5 a month and a 2GB plan for £7.50. And, with all of Smarty's offers, you're only tied in for a month.

Go with Three instead and you can get a 8GB data plan for just £9, a few quid more than Virgin's plan but worthwhile for the data boost. Or go unlimited with Three for £20 a month and the first 6 months of your contract will be half the price.