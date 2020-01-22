Three's unlimited data SIM only deals still beat everything despite fierce competition

Since way back before Black Friday, Three dropped a major market-leading unlimited data SIM only deal. Nothing managed to come along and beat it through the end of 2019 or early 2020 so Three did the obvious move...it released a second market-leading plan.

Both of these deals get you unlimited data on the Three network. One costing just £18 a month for 12 months and the other providing £20 a month bills with the first six months at half price bills.

While a quick glance through our guide to the best SIM only deals will show these still come out on top, they have had some strong competition to battle. EE and its 60GB for £20 offer, Smarty and its multitude of bargain big data plans or even Voxi and its unlimited social media deal.

Compare all of the best SIM only deals available right now

Three's half price SIM only deal promotion:

Three's £18 a month unlimited SIMO:

Why should you choose Three Mobile?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. You can see all of the best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.