Three is the undefeated champion for an unlimited data SIM at just £16/pm

If you're currently on the hunt for an unlimited data SIM, one option is going to stand out above the rest and it comes from Three.

For almost an entire year, Three has offered the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM. It dropped its pricing all the way down to just £16 a month for last year's Black Friday deals. Since then, it has held firm.

The only network that is able to match that price is Smarty, which also holds £16 pricing but only until the end of September. Where Three gets the edge on Smarty is that it offers 5G with its SIM.

This makes it the perfect option if you have a 5G handset like the iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 5. You can find out more about this offer below or head to our SIM only deals guide to see the other great options around right now.

Three's excellent unlimited data SIM plan:

Three's alternative flash sale offer:

Three SIM: Three Mobile | 12 months | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £12 per month

If the £16 a month price tag above is too much for you, Three has a fantastic alternative. Right now you can get 100GB of data for only £12 a month. That's an impressive price for a 5G network but you'll have to act fast with this offer set to end on Friday, September 17.

View Deal

Three SIM only deals: what benefits are there?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router.

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill.

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month.