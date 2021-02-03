This Voxi SIM only deal doubles your data and offers unlimited social media use

As far as SIM only deals go, Voxi is currently offering one of the most interesting options on the market with one of its plans offering affordability, flexibility and some added data.

This SIM is Voxi's 6GB for £10 a month plan. Right now, Voxi is doubling the data on offer, securing you 12GB for that same price. While some might still find 12GB to be too low, Voxi has a unique feature to help your data usage.

Across a wide range of social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and more, you won't use any data at all with this Voxi plan.

And if you sign up for this contract and then spot a plan you prefer, Voxi allows you to leave at any time with its 30-day rolling contracts. You can find out more about this promotion below.

Voxi's impressive SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

This Voxi SIM is offering some fantastic value right now. For just £10 a month, you're getting a substantial 12GB of data - double what Voxi was previously offering. And while that will be plenty for most, the unlimited usage of social media will sort those who are still worried about going over their data cap.View Deal

Why choose a Voxi SIM only deal?

As we mentioned above, Voxi has a number of benefits that help it stand out. Most obviously is its 'endless' push. This includes endless use of social media apps (no matter what your data cap is), endless roaming in other countries, endless calls and texts and endless flexibility (1-month rolling contracts).

On top of that, Voxi has recently started offering an endless video add-on. This applies in the same way as the social media option, giving you unlimited usage of YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix and more. You can pay an extra fee to get this or upgrade to a more expensive plan.