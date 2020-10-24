This Vodafone SIM only deal gets you 60GB of data for just £11.50 a month

While the SIM only deal market is vast, with offers from both the big name networks and the many MVNOs, there are a few offers that stand out. One of those such eye-catching plans is a cheap Vodafone SIM.

This SIM provides you with 60GB of data while only charging £16 a month. While that alone makes this one of the best options around, it gets better thanks to the cashback package applied on top.

You're getting £54 in cashback by redemption, effectively knocking your monthly costs down to £11.50. Although, that does require you to claim your monthly back through five payments. If that sounds like more hassle than its worth, you can instead get £20 back in one single payment.

Vodafone's excellent cashback SIM only deals in full:

Vodafone SIM only deal from Mobiles.co.uk | 12 month contract | 60GB of data | unlimited calls and texts | £16pm + £54 cashback by redemption

For anyone on a budget, this SIM plan will be perfect. It supplies you with a very healthy 60GB of data while only charging £16 a month. While that alone is a fantastic offer, it gets better when you include the cashback on offer as well. Mobiles.co.uk is including £54 in cashback by redemption, effectively making your monthly costs £11.50.

What are the benefits of being on Vodafone?

There are a few benefits to being in a contract with Vodafone, but the most obvious is its use of VeryMe. This is a rewards app that comes with Vodafone, allowing you to receive free coffees, discounted film tickets, enter competitions and more.

On top of that, Vodafone offers the ability to roam in 48 EU countries and over 104 other destinations (with a small extra cost). And with all Vodafone SIM and mobile plans, you'll be getting access to both 4G and 5G depending on which phone you use.