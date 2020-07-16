This Tidal trial offers three months of lossless streaming for just £3

Tidal trials usually stick to the standard 30 day offer period, however this deal can have you tuning into three months of lossless, master-quality audio for just £3. You do have to be a new subscriber to take advantage, but if you've been on the fence about the premium music streaming service for a while now, it's an excellent opportunity to get to grips with the platform.

There are two Tidal subscription tiers on offer here; Premium and HiFi. We'd recommend picking up the HiFi subscription to make the most of Tidal's lossless streaming as Premium doesn't offer this often critical feature, and you're saving far more cash. Of course, you've also got unlimited skips and ad-free access to a 60 million song library as well.

Stick a date in the calendar, though, this Tidal trial will auto-renew at the usual £19.99 monthly price at the end of the three months - double the price of Spotify. That cost may well be worth it if you're vibing with the high quality audio, but you don't want to get caught out by those charges. This is also a limited time offer, so we don't know how long you'll be able to take advantage for.

Not in the UK? US listeners can still grab a 30 day free trial as well.

Tidal trials available now

Tidal HiFi 3 months | £19.99/mo £1/mo at Tidal

The top of the range Tidal HiFi subscription offers lossless quality with Tidal Masters tracks as well. Enjoy a library of over 60 million tracks for just £3 for three months right now. Be careful, though, this subscription will auto-renew at the usual monthly price of £19.99 once your 90 days are up.

Tidal Premium 3 months | £9.99/mo £1/mo at Tidal

The Tidal Premium subscription doesn't offer those master-level quality tracks and there's no lossless audio here. Priced similarly to Spotify, you're essentially switching to a similar service with this subscription, usually sitting at £9.99. If you're worried about the auto-renew, however, go for this offer.

Other free trials

Try Amazon Music Unlimited with a free 3 month trial | US | UK | AU

Or you can pick up a three month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited and pay nothing to try out a new music streaming service. If you're not fussed about lossless streaming, this is a better value option as well with the costs coming out at just £9.99 a month once that auto-renew ticks over.

Not sure about Tidal? Take a look at the latest Amazon Music Unlimited prices and costs. If you're going ahead with Tidal, check out the best noise cancelling headphone deals to upgrade your gear.