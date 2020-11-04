This bargain Vodafone SIM only deal offers 60GB of data for just £11.50 a month

It's clear we're now officially entering Black Friday season and when it comes to SIM only deals, the competition is kicking in full force. But, of all of the cheap SIM plans appearing right now, one on Vodafone is taking the crown.

This SIM provides you with 60GB of data while only charging £16 a month. While that alone is a truly competitive offer, beating out a lot of the competition, the retailer offering it has a trick to make it even better.

Mobiles.co.uk is throwing in £54 in cashback on top of this deal, effectively bringing your costs all the way down to £11.50 a month. That's a price that is currently unmatched, especially with that much data.

With 60GB, you can do a painfully long 300-hour Zoom quiz, send an incredible 20,000 emails, download 400 apps, or even just browse 2500 hours of the internet. You can find out more about this SIM plan below.

Vodafone's excellent cashback SIM only deals in full:

Vodafone SIM only deal from Mobiles.co.uk | 12 month contract | 60GB of data | unlimited calls and texts | £16pm + £54 cashback by redemption

For anyone on a budget, this SIM plan will be perfect. It supplies you with a very healthy 60GB of data while only charging £16 a month. While that alone is a fantastic offer, it gets better when you include the cashback on offer as well. Mobiles.co.uk is including £54 in cashback by redemption in five payments throughout your contract, effectively making your monthly costs £11.50.

What are the benefits of being on Vodafone?

There are a few benefits to being in a contract with Vodafone, but the most obvious is its use of VeryMe. This is a rewards app that comes with Vodafone, allowing you to receive free coffees, discounted film tickets, enter competitions and more.

On top of that, Vodafone offers the ability to roam in 48 EU countries and over 104 other destinations (with a small extra cost). And with all Vodafone SIM and mobile plans, you'll be getting access to both 4G and 5G depending on which phone you use.