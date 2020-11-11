This amazing Black Friday laptop deal is the cheapest we've seen the Acer Swift 3

Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which arrive in a matter of weeks, Box has cut the price of the excellent Acer Swift 3 to just £499.97 - the cheapest price we've seen for this version of the excellent thin and light laptop.

In our Acer Swift 3 review, we commended the laptop for being an affordable thin and light Ultrabook that easily punches above its weight considering its price. And, with this new price cut, it's more afforable than ever.

Acer Swift 3, Intel Core i3, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £499.97 at Box

Dropping below £500 thanks to a £50 price cut, this excellent thin and light laptop comes with a full HD 14-inch screen, a new 10th gen Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, all in a body that's less than 16mm thin.View Deal

With USB-C, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, this is a brilliant laptop for the money, and the cheapest we've seen the 2020 model. Intel's 10th generation processor not only brings performance to this laptop, but also keeps the battery going for even longer.

