These Vodafone unlimited data SIM only deals now give you £25 cashback too

Just a few weeks ago, Vodafone came along to shake up the SIM only deals market, dropping a range of unlimited data offers that were compatible with both 4G and 5G. And now, we've bagged an exclusive offer on these impressive SIMOs just for you, dear readers of TechRadar.

There are three SIM plans up for grabs from Vodafone - Unlimited Lite, Unlimited and Unlimited Max. And thanks to a TechRadar exclusive deal with Carphone Warehouse, you can get any one of these SIMOs and £25 in cashback.

All of these plans can be used with both 4G and 5G compatible devices. Also, Vodafone has said these plans enjoy consistency of experience in congested areas due to 5G at no additional cost over 4G.

It's worth noting however that the two more affordable plans receive restrictions in speed. So with Vodafone's Unlimited Lite you get minimum speeds of 2Mb and 10Mb with its regular Unlimited plan - it's worth noting that Three, the other big purporter of unlimited data SIMs doesn't throttle speeds in the same way. Go with the Unlimited Max tariff and you get absolutely no restrictions - the best way to enjoy 5G.

You can see all of these exclusive Vodafone SIM only deals down below, complete with that £25 cashback.

These exclusive SIM only deals in full:

Vodafone Unlimited Lite from Carphone Warehouse | 12 month contract | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £23pm + £25 cashback | 2Mb speed cap

The cheapest of these exclusive SIM only deals, Vodafone's Unlimited Data Lite package comes in at £23 a month. However, while that is an absolute bargain price, you will find that your speeds are throttled slightly and will struggle with the likes of HD streaming or heavy downloads.

Vodafone Unlimited from Carphone Warehouse | 12 month contract | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £26pm + £25 cashback | 10Mb speed cap

Stepping up in both costs and speeds, this package will cost you £26 a month but will offer an increased speed cap of 10Mb. That will allow for most activities over data including HD streaming and big downloads. For an additional £6 a month, you can throw in a subscription to either Spotify, Sky Sports, Prime Video or Now TV.

Vodafone Unlimited Max from Carphone Warehouse | 12 month contract | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £30pm + £25 cashback | No speed cap

For an absolutely limitless speed cap, you simply need to pay £30 a month. That gets you Vodafone's biggest unlimited data SIMO, perfect for those wanting to make full use of 5G speeds or the best possibilites of 4G. Like the offer above, you can pay an additional £6 for a subscription to Spotify, Sky Sports, Prime Video or Now TV.

Why buy from Carphone Warehouse?

Everyone knows the name 'Carphone Warehouse' but what is it that makes the retailer really standout?

Providing 'text to switch' features - allowing you to easily change over your number when you switch contracts - as well as phone trade-ins to save money with your old handset, Carphone is working to make your purchase as easy as possible.

Combine that with Carphone's next day delivery guarantee and click and collect options from 850 stores and the high-street retailer is looking like a strong option - discover its latest prices and offers with our Carphone Warehouse deals guide.

What other SIM only deals are available?

For the absolute cheapest price on unlimited data, Three is the way to go. You can currently pay just £11 for the first six months and then £22 for the rest of your contract, making it incredibly affordable. However, you don't get that exclusive voucher.

Or for the cheapest price across the entire SIM only market, Smarty is offering 2GB of data at £5 a month for the first three months. After that the cost jumps up to £7.50, still an excellent price.

Like the idea of fast 4G speeds? EE is the way to go. At £22 a month for 25GB of data, EE doesn't have to cost a load to get a decent chunk of data.