These three SIM only deals are dominating the market this weekend

If you're after a new SIM plan and you know you'll need a lot of data, three plans are going to stand out as the best choices right now. These come from Smarty, Three and EE.

While these aren't the cheapest options on the market, they're easily the best value thanks to their strong data plans. Leading the charge is Three's unlimited plan, costing just £16 a month.

That's the cheapest we've ever seen unlimited 5G data and easily the best SIM on the market right now. However, if you're after the UK's most popular network EE, there is a great offer there too.

You can currently get EE's 160GB of data 5G plan for just £20 a month - a very affordable price for what is usually a pricey network. And if you want a load of data at a low price, Smarty's 30GB plan is a great way to go.

It costs just £10 a month and because Smarty operates on a 1-month rolling contract, you can leave at any time. You can see all of these SIM only deals below.

Still looking for a new phone? Check our best SIM-free phone price guide

All-you-can-eat-data

SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £16 a month

When it comes to big data plans at a small price, Three wins again and again with its SIM only deals. Get unlimited everything, from data to texts and calls, for just £16 a month in this 12-month tariff. You'll also be able to enjoy 5G mobile connectivity with a compatible handset, as well as hotspotting and roaming around the world at no extra cost.

View Deal

No contract SIM from Smarty

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

Smarty's 30GB plan will only cost you £10 a month making it easily one of the best SIM plans for those on a budget. And as a further benefit, all of Smarty's SIMs operate on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can leave at any time, especially helpful if you spot a better price over Black Friday.

View Deal

EE's best ever SIM only deal: