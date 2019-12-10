These PS4 Pro deals are far cheaper than they were on Black Friday

These PS4 Pro deals are bringing amazing discounts to the Christmas shopping season, with fantastic prices on top bundles all on sale. For just £249, you can pick up a 1TB PS4 Pro console with a free game thrown in for good measure. That's an amazing price when you cast your mind back to that £349 launch price and pick up a game worth around £45-£50 by itself in the process.

The PS4 Pro is the mid-generational refresh of the PS4 console family. Introduced in 2016 to offer a step up from the standard gaming of the original console, the Pro delivers crystal clear 4K gaming both natively with select titles and upscaled. Your games will look immeasurably better on the Pro, with one of its main selling points being this updated 4K output, as well as smaller improvements to the way visual effects and distances display on your screen. The PS4 Pro is an amazingly powerful console, but it's in these visual enhancements that you really see your money working.

This PS4 Pro deal is a monster of a saving. Whereas we typically see bundles like this retailing at around the launch price of the console, you're saving an amazing £100 and picking up some great games to boot. While more recent games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, FIFA 20, and Death Stranding will save you the most cash this week, the overall cost of the console at the moment means it's perfectly acceptable to pick up some cheaper bundled games if those don't take your fancy.

The best PS4 Pro deals live today

PS4 Pro 1TB | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | £349 £249 at Currys

Grab this PS4 Pro deal for just £249 at Currys this week and you'll also head home with a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for free. We've previously only seen this bundle down to £319 this week, so you're saving some decent cash ahead of Christmas. You can also grab this bundle with an extra controller for just £279.

PS4 Pro | FIFA 20 | £249 at Currys

If you're more football inclined, you may prefer this similar bundle offering FIFA 20 and a new PS4 Pro for an amazing price at Currys. You're getting a great game included in a price tag that saves you £100 off the console itself. You can also grab this bundle with an extra controller for £279.

PS4 Pro | Death Stranding | £269 at Amazon

This PS4 Pro bundle costs a little more than this week's other deals with a brand new game, but if you've no interest in FIFA or COD then this is the one for you. It's still far cheaper than it was even yesterday, so you're still getting an excellent deal. You can also click and collect with Currys for £249 if it's available in your area.

PS4 Pro 1TB | Fortnite Neo Versa bundle | extra controller | £279 at Currys

This bundle is the most expensive PS4 Pro deal on offer at Currys today, but you're getting an extra controller for £30 on top of the standard sale price today. That's a great price for a controller but we'd only really get this bundle if you're interested in that Fortnite swag - you could be saving far more with a fully-fledged game thrown in.

White PS4 Pro 1TB | God of War | £249 at Currys

PS4 Pro 1TB | Marvel's Spider-Man | £249 at Currys

While you're upgrading your console or simply trying out a PS4 for the first time, you might also want to check these great PlayStation Plus deals for online gaming, free titles, and exclusive bonuses. If you're looking to get the most out of your new console, you might want to take a look our best PlayStation VR deals. Or, if you're after the standard console, you can take a look at our best PS4 prices from this week.