These OnePlus phone deals cut nearly £300 off the OnePlus 8 family

Well well well, who'd have expected the best Prime Day deals to come from OnePlus? Though Motorola, Xiaomi and Oppo all have some discounted phones for Prime Day, it's OnePlus phones that really bring the biggest reductions.

These discounts are on various OnePlus phones from 2020, including the top-end OnePlus 8 series and the mid-range OnePlus Nord devices - we're seeing nearly £300 off certain devices, which is a good save.

Don't expect to see the OnePlus 9 family in the Prime Day sales though, as it seems the company is sticking to its 2020 devices for reductions. There's five phones discounted in total, though some have multiple storage variants reduced.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best OnePlus phone deals on Prime Day

OnePlus 8T 128GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £ 549 £363

While it's by no means a brand new handset, launching roughly a year ago, the OnePlus 8T is a top choice for those after flagship specs on a tighter budget. Amazon is charging £363 for this device in the Prime Day sale which is a pretty massive discount and one of the cheapest prices we've seen for the 8T.

OnePlus 8T 256GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £ 649 £449

Both the 128GB and 256GB models of this device are on sale this year and while most will prefer the cheaper option, doubling your storage can be a great investment for some. This will cost you £449 which, while not as cheap as the smaller version, is a massive saving compared to the original £649 cost.

OnePlus Nord 256GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £469 £307

The OnePlus Nord is one of the best mid-range devices around, offering a close competitor to the likes of the iPhone SE or Google Pixel 4a. With the Amazon Prime Day sale, you'll be able to get the increased storage 256GB model for just £307. That's down from £469 and an impressive saving.

OnePlus 8 128GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £599 £329

The OnePlus 8 saw a massive price reduction this year in the Prime Day sale. It is currently on offer for just £329. Considering the devices's 4300mAh battery, Snapdragon 865 processor and impressive camera set-up and display, that is an impressively low price to be paying.

OnePlus 8 Pro 128GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £899 £628

While it's no longer the brand's most recent flagship, the OnePlus 8 Pro is a fantastic device and one that we gave 4.5 stars in our review. Over Prime Day, you'll be able to get this top-tier smartphone for just £628. That will make it a great alternative to the discount's we're seeing on the Galaxy S21 range.

OnePlus N10 128GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | £329 £185

This is a brilliant offer if you're simply after a budget handset on a budget. Not only is the OnePlus N10 a 5G device, but it also includes a 90Hz refresh rate display, a quad camera display and plenty of other specs above its price range. With this Prime Day discount, you're only paying £185 - that's £144 off its original price point.

The OnePlus phones you see above cover the entire spectrum of the smartphone market.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were the company's top handsets of 2020, bringing top features like decent cameras and great screens, though with high prices too. This last point may be mitigated thanks to the deals, though.

The OnePlus 8T was a subsequent, more affordable take on the OnePlus 8 series. The handset retains the good-looking screen and top software, and cuts corners in some other areas to keep the price low.

In 2020, the OnePlus Nord series was launched, and that phone and its lower-cost alternative the OnePlus Nord N10 are also on sale. These cost much less than the 8-series phones and have smaller sizes, weaker processors and flashy cameras, but they're still good for the price.

