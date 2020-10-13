These Huawei P Smart deals will make you forget about the newly launched model

We already know that Prime Day deals 2020 aren't here to stand on ceremony, and so it's no surprise that last week's announcement of the new Huawei P Smart 2021 has been almost immediately overshadowed today by tempting discounts on two of the model's previous iterations.

There are savings in excess of 30% on the Huawei P Smart Pro and Huawei P Smart S at Amazon now, bringing their prices flying down way below the £200-mark. In fact, the latter is down to a mere £149.99 from its regular £230 RRP.

Shop all the Amazon Prime Day deals here

Now that's not bad at all for a handset that was only released in June and packs in an octa-core CPU with Kirin 710F chipset, roomy 128GB storage, 1080p OLED screen spanning 6.3 inches, in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 48MP triple camera on the back. It's a stylish smartphone with some of the features you'd expect from flagship phones - just at a fraction of the price.

Huawei P Smart S: at Amazon | SIM-free | £229 £149.99

OK, so it's no iPhone 12 beater, but the Huawei P Smart S will suit folk that want a perfectly acceptable smartphone - and a good few mod cons - for under £150. It has a 48MP camera, fingerprint scanner, a hefty 4,000mAh battery to keep you going for ages and, most importantly, 35% off the RRP.

View Deal

Huawei P Smart Pro: at Amazon | SIM-free | £222 £169.99

If you like the sound of the P Smart S but want a bigger screen (6.59-inch), extra RAM (6GB) and 16MP pop-up camera for sensational selfies, then splashing out an extra 20 quid for the Huawei P Smart Pro is a choice alternative.

View Deal

Just remember, these newer Huawei phones don't use the Android operating system any longer. You'll get your apps from the Huawei Mobile Services library instead meaning no Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps and other such apps.

More Huawei phone deals

Looking for more Huawei phone deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in the US, UK, and Australia.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.

Get the best Apple iPhone 12 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Apple iPhone 12 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.