These five SIM only deals are smashing the competition this weekend

The weather has gone very...English of late which makes this the perfect time to lock the doors, whip out the blankets, blast the heating and settle in to find that new SIM plan you've been putting off researching.

Yes, it's a pain with a never-ending list of networks and MVNOs, which one do you go for and which offers the benefits which best suits your lifestyle? Well luckily we've made the process slightly easier by gathering the top five SIM only deals below.

With options ranging from the best price on EE through to the UK's cheapest option, the best prices on unlimited data and even a SIM with unlimited use of social media, there's a lot of great options below.

Still looking for a new phone? Check our best SIM-free phone price guide

Our top 5 best SIM only deals this weekend:

1. The completely unlimited ones

SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

In our view, your search could start and end here. Three delivered this all time best value SIM only deal on Black Friday and somehow it's still going strong - even with the next Black Friday just around the corner...For £18 a month, you're getting unlimited calls, texts and data, making it an unbeatable offer.View Deal

iD Mobile SIM only | 30-day contract | unlimited data, minutes and texts | £18 per month

While the Three offer above is great, and will be the choice many prefer, if the contract is longer than you would prefer iD Mobile could be a better choice. With iD, you're getting unlimited data, calls and texts for the same price of £18 a month - the only difference is that iD operates on 1-month rolling contracts.

View Deal

2. The really, really cheap one

iD Mobile SIM only | 30-day contract | 1GB data | 500 minutes | Unlimited texts | £5 per month

Trying to spend less on your phone bills? Then iD has got you covered. Of course, 1GB of data each month won't suit the streaming commuters and social media obsessives of this world, but those £5 a month bills are amazingly tempting if you don't use your phone that much away from Wi-Fi.

View Deal

3. The one with the fastest 4G speeds

EE SIM only | 18 months | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

For some, it's EE or nothing. The UK's fastest 4G network isn't always that affordable which is why this offer is so tempting. It provides 100GB of data while only charging £20 a month. That's plenty for a massive amount of gaming, streaming and more each month.

View Deal

4. The one that doesn't tie you down

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

If you're trying to secure the most amount of data for the lowest price, Smarty will be the way to go. It offers 100GB of data (double what it normally has) for just £15 a month. While that is already pretty strong, it gets better due to the fact that Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time.

View Deal

5. The one with unlimited social media

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

For anyone who finds themselves powering through data each month due to social media apps, Voxi is the perfect option. It provides unlimited usage of social media apps including Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram. On top of that, you're getting 12GB of data and only paying £10 a month.

View Deal