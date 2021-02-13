These five excellent SIM only deals are the perfect choices this weekend

If your contract is up and you're ready to start scouring the internet for the best SIM only deals, we're here to give you a helping hand this weekend with a collection of the best options.

With a host of stellar plans and promotions currently available from EE, Three, Vodafone and a collection of other networks, now is the perfect time to get a new SIM plan.

Three has the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM on offer, Voxi is offering a double data promotion, EE has one of its best SIM plans ever and those interested in Vodafone can score a boat load of cashback.

Below we've listed the five best options right now.

1. Three's unlimited data SIM bargain:

Three | 12-month contract | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £16 per month

Three has had the best SIM on the market for a while now, offering unlimited data, calls and texts, all for a price of just £16 a month. That's an excellent price, especially considering Three is supplying this offer on both 4G and 5G networks. This works out as the cheapest ever unlimited 5G SIM.

2. An effectively cheaper SIM from Vodafone:

Vodafone SIM from Mobiles.co.uk | 12 month contract | 120GB of data | unlimited calls and texts | £20pm + £198 cashback by redemption

If you don't mind relying on cashback a bit, this SIM plan is going to be an excellent choice. It supplies you with a huge 120GB of data while only charging £20 a month. That is the exact same offer as the EE option below, except with this option, you also get a mammoth £198 in cashback by redemption, bringing your cost effectively down to £11.75 a month.

3. The best EE SIM plan around:

EE | 24-month contract | 120GB data | Unlimited calls & texts | 5G ready | £20/pm

This is arguably the best SIM EE has ever offered. Sign up for 2 years and you'll be rewarded with a massive 120GB of data at a price of just £20 a month. That is an absolutely massive amount of data, especially for a network that is normally a lot more expensive than this deal.

4. The best SIM for social media users:

Voxi SIM | 12-month contract | 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month + free social media

Find yourself powering through data because of social media apps? Voxi is likely going to be the best network for you. With this plan, you get 12GB of data while only paying £10 a month to get it. On top of that, Voxi doesn't use up any data when using social media apps. That means you can use Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter and more without fear of running out of data. The same goes for streaming apps like Netflix. For an extra £3 a month you can upgrade to the 15GB plan, complete with free social media usage and free usage of streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube.

5. flexible and cheap SIM plans with Smarty:

SIM only deal from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

Like the Voxi deal above, Smarty works on 1-month rolling contracts across all of its plans. This means you can leave at any time, using it as a long term option or a quick stop-off. This deal in particular offers you 30GB of data while only charging £10 a month for it. That's the best amount of data you'll be able to get for a price as low as that.

