These Cyber Monday SIM only deals are still live with market-leading value

That's it - Cyber Monday is all wrapped up and done for the year. But if you missed the chance to snag a discount on a new SIM plan in this yearly sale, you don't have to worry.

Most of the SIM only deals that really blew us away over Cyber Monday are still live and many of them have been extended throughout this week, giving you an extra chance to get them.

These offers include Three, Vodafone and EE, as well as some lesser-known networks like Smarty, iD Mobile and Lebara. So whether it's a big data plan or something super cheap, the best can be found below.

1. SIM only deals: best overall

Best Cyber Monday SIM SIM only from Three | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Last year Three released the best SIM only deal on the market over Black Friday and this year, it's doing the same thing. You can now get unlimited data for just £16 a month with Three. This is not only the cheapest unlimited 5G plan but also cheaper than a number of other SIMs with smaller data caps. Now that Cyber Monday is over, we don't know how long this SIM will be around for.

SIM only plan from iD Mobile | 12 month contract |Unlimited data, calls and texts | £15 per month + £30 Amazon voucher

Carphone Warehouse has managed to come in and sneak just below Three with a £15 a month unlimited data SIM and then for good measure, threw in a £30 Amazon voucher as well. However, it's important to note that iD Mobile is not a 5G network and won't come with some of Three's more niche features like travel benefits.



3. SIM only deals: best 1-month rolling

Smarty SIM | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 per month

Smarty has a number of affordable plans but this is the best. It is currently offering double the data, securing you 50GB each month but it only charges you £12. On top of the high data cap and low costs, Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts so you can stay for as long as you like or leave at any time.

4. SIM only deals: best on a budget

5. SIM only deals: super cheap bills:

SIM only plan from Lebara | 1-month contract | 2GB data | 1000 minutes and texts | £2.50 for six months

This plan stood out as the cheapest SIM plan we saw this Black Friday - an impressive feat considering the mass of discounts. For just £2.50 a month, you're getting 2GB of data - perfect for those who don't use much each month. After six months, the pricing will go back up to £5 a month. The half price pricing remains live for now.

SIM only plan from Lebara | 1-month contract | 10GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £5 for six months

Realistically, for most people 2GB of data is not going to be enough and that's where this plan comes in handy. It costs £5 a month while supplying 10GB of data. For most, that will be enough to get you through a full month of social media, browsing the internet and some light streaming.

