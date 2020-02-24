These are the five strongest SIM only deals this week: Three, iD, Smarty and more

It's one of those chores that just needs to be done - sorting your new SIM only deal. But with work, busy evenings and the need to sleep (we hear the last one is important) finding time to do it is hard.

That's where we step in like a vigilante that should never exist with SIMO smudged on our chest. We've scoured the web for the best SIM only deals so we can bring you the absolute best offers.

Below, we've picked out the five best offers currently on the market including the best EE offer, flexible 1-month plans, cashback galore and even just the best SIM plan in general.

Still looking for a new phone? Check our best SIM-free phone price guide

Our top 5 best SIM only deals this week:

1. Unlimited data, calls and minutes with Three:

SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

This really is just the best SIM only deal around right now. It's a 12 month contract, offering unlimited calls, texts and data and you're only having to pay £18 a month to get it. Somehow, Three has been running this deal for ages and seems like it won't be stopping anytime soon.

View Deal

2. Cheap...so very cheap:

3. EE's best offer makes a return:

EE SIM only | 18 months | 60GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

Over Black Friday, EE pulled out this exceptional deal. And now, after seeing it gone for a while, it is back! You're getting 60GB of data for a price of just £20. That's the best pricing we've seen in a long time on the UK's fastest 4G network.

View Deal

4. 1-month flexibility paired with a big data plan:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Smarty, a lesser-known player in the world of SIM only deals is going strong with this plan. It costs £15 a month and runs on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can leave whenever you want or stay forever. For that price you're getting a pretty impressive 50GB of data.

View Deal

5. Drop the price with mega cashback