These are the five strongest SIM only deals this weekend: Three, EE, Smarty and more

Ah, the bank holiday weekend - the perfect time to sit 2 metres away from our family, binge-watch Netflix, deep dive into our new-found bread-baking adventure, and, of course... track down a bargain on SIM only deals.

Not all of the above are going to apply to everyone - baking bread does seem like a lot of hassle - but if there was a chunk of your weekend carved out to track down your next SIM, we're here to save you a lot of work. Below, we've compiled a list of the five absolute best SIM only deals currently available. With half price bills from EE, exceptionally low costs from Three, and cashback galore from Vodafone, there are plenty of choices currently available.

Still looking for a new phone? Check our best SIM-free phone price guide

Our top 5 best SIM only deals this week:

1. Unlimited data, calls and minutes with Three:

SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month

This really is just the best SIM only deal around right now. It's a 12 month contract, offering unlimited calls, texts and data and you're only having to pay £18 a month to get it. Somehow, Three has been running this deal for ages and seems like it won't be stopping anytime soon.

View Deal

2. Cheap...so very cheap:

Three | 12 months | 8GB 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £8 per month

Costing just £8 a month, Three has stormed in and taken the spot of the best price tag at this data point, and by some distance. You can go cheaper but that will mean a massive drop in data. In fact, without jumping up to the unlimited regions of data, this is downright the best value SIMO plan around right now. Deal expires: Monday, June 1

View Deal

3. EE turning it up to 11 with its latest offer:

EE SIM only plan | 18-month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £12.50 for first three months, then £25/pm

Find yourself streaming, gaming and more on the daily? This 100GB plan might be the perfect option for you. For the first three months, your bills will be £12.50 a month - an excellent price for 100GB! Then, your bills will go up to £25 each month which, for this much data on EE, is still an excellent offer.

View Deal

EE SIM only plan | 18-month contract | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 for first three months, then £20/pm

A much cheaper option for those who don't need quite as much data. Here you're paying £10 a month for the first three months and then £20 each of the rest of the months. At that price you're getting a very solid 50GB of data.

View Deal

4. 1-month flexibility paired with a big data plan:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Smarty, a lesser-known player in the world of SIM only deals is going strong with this plan. It costs £15 a month and runs on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can leave whenever you want or stay forever. For that price you're getting an absolutely exceptional 100GB of data.View Deal

5. Drop the price with mega cashback

Vodafone SIM only deal: at Mobiles.co.uk | 12 month contract | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £20pm + £138 cashback

Out of the two, this is the deal that secures the larger discount. After you take into account the cashback, you're effectively paying just £8.50 a month, making this a bargain for the amount of data you're getting. However, because this is cashback by redemption, so you will have to claim it in chunks throughout the contract.

View Deal