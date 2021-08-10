These are the cheapest PS5 SSD deals available now

With the release of the latest PS5 firmware, beta testers can now upgrade their console storage by purchasing a compatible PS5 SSD. This is an expensive bit of kit – especially when it needs to meet all the requirements laid out by Sony. So, if you're after cheap PS5 SSD deals, we've rounded up all the best prices right here.

The high price comes from the fact that the PS5 requires a relatively new Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD. These drives – usually priced around $200/£200 for a 1TB model – are necessary in order to meet the transfer speed requirements of the PS5 to at least match the console internal storage. Meanwhile, prices can reach upwards of $550/£450 for the 2TB models – effectively the price of the PS5 console again!.

That means it's difficult to find a cheap PS5 SSD at this early stage. As this technology ages and becomes more readily available, though, you can expect the prices to fall. Fortunately, we have managed to find a few PS5 SSD deals already, so do check them out below.

Remember, in order to make use of this new feature you need to have access to the latest PS5 beta firmware. It will eventually be made available to every PS5 owner, so you can wait until then or buy a cheap PS5 SSD now so you're ready to go as soon as the update goes live for all.

While we're focusing on the deals here, you can also find a more in-depth look at the best PS5 SSD and everything else you need to know about PS5 storage options.

Cheap PS5 SSD deals (US)

Looking around the $200 mark or less you can comfortably get a 1TB SSD for PS5, which will give a healthy boost to your PS5 game storage. Despite the rush following the new update, stock levels are still reasonable, though SSDs with in-built heatsinks are harder to find at the moment. However, adding a heatsink yourself to a more affordable SSD from Samsung, Western Digital or Sabrent will save you money in the long run anyway – especially if you're considering a larger 2TB drive.

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus: $199.99 $179.98 at Amazon

Save $20 – Sabrent has quickly made a name for itself with high-quality SSDs at more affordable prices. That's clear with the Rocket 4 Plus, which is now the lowest price we've seen it in a month and around $20 less than comparable SSDs from Samsung and Western Digital. Pop on a heatsink for $9 and your cheap PS5 SSD is ready to go.

Samsung 980 Pro: $229.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $30 – When it comes to quality and performance in SSDs, Samsung is usually at the top of the pile. The $30 saving here is nice, but it has been as low as $180 in the past, which is a great price for such a first-rate PS5 SSD. A heatsink for $9 extra is required.

WD Black SN850: $229.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $30 – The WD Black SN850 is currently $30 off – that's the lowest price we've seen it at since it was reduced to $172 over Amazon Prime Day. You might be able to get a big saving on this during the next major sales event, then. You'll need this $9 heatsink, but a version with one already attached is also available.

Seagate Firecuda 530 Heatsink: $539.99 at Newegg

Cheap PS5 SSD deals (UK)

In the rush to take advantage of the firmware update many of the more affordable PS5 SSDs are now out of stock in the UK. Amazon is still taking orders for some drives, though, so it might be wise to pick one up now even if you don't have access to the beta yet just to get the best price. We're sticking with the 1TB models here as they offer the best value for money, but there are more expensive 2TB versions available should you want significantly more space.

Samsung 980 Pro: £179.99 at Scan

Free heatsink – The benefit of buying from Scan is that the retailer includes a compatible heatsink for free – a requirement in order to keep the SSD cool in your PS5. Still, this is about the usual price for the drive. It has fallen to £142 over Prime Day so it's definitely one to keep an eye on for any future sales.

WD Black SN850: £159.98 £153.22 at Amazon

Save £6.76 - The WD Black SN850 is the cheapest PS5 SSD that meets the speed and size requirements listed by Sony. Many other similar drives are at least £20 more for the same 1TB of storage. Because of that, it's currently sold out, but you can still place an order for delivery once it's available again. This SSD will need a heatsink, but you can generally pick one up for around £5.

Crucial P5 Plus: £155.99 at Amazon

The brand new Crucial P5 Plus is only slightly more than the Western Digital SSD above and is already out of stock shortly after launch. You can still order it, though, and more will be available soon. it's worth noting that tis is the price of the drive without any discounts, so you may see a welcome discount during Prime Day or Black Friday. Again, you'll need a heatsink, but that's only £5.

Seagate Firecuda 530 Heatsink: £459.98 at Scan

This SSD was the first to be officially approved for use in PS5 and is due to be in stock from early September. You can pre-order it now should you want to secure one ahead of time. Other stores such as Overclockers have already sold through their pre-order allocation, while Amazon is relying on EU imports to keep up with the demand.

