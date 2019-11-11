These Amazon Black Friday robot vacuum deals are cheaper than ever

Robot vacuum prices are already looking good for Amazon Black Friday deals in 2019, so these Eufy RoboVac sales are well ahead of the competition. You can grab the 15C MAX robot vacuum for just £188 in the Amazon Hidden Gems sale, that's the cheapest it's ever been. But you'll have to act fast - this deal expires at midnight on November 12th.

Gone are the days of heaving a hoover around the living room, robot vacuums have been taking care of our dirty work for years now, and prices are just starting to appeal to everyday consumers. The 15C MAX unit can clean hard floors as well as medium-pile carpets, and can also be controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant. With drop detection and 10 built-in infrared sensors to stay aware of its location, the RoboVac 15C MAX comes with all the features you would expect from a high-end unit like a Roomba but with its smallest price tag yet.

For £40 less you can pick up the slimmer 11S model instead. A robot vacuum for under £150 is truly a Black Friday level deal, but it's worth bearing in mind that this unit doesn't come with smart assistant integration, and only offers a 1300Pa suction as opposed to the 2000Pa power on the 15C MAX. The 11S is controlled through a proprietary remote control but still has all the smart features required to keep your vacuum ahead of the grime - self-charging, automatic cleaning presets, and drop sensing.

Lowest price ever on Eufy robot vacuum at Amazon Black Friday sales

Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX | £269 £188.99 at Amazon

The RoboVac 15C MAX robot vacuum can take on hardwood and medium-pile carpets with 2,000Pa suction and Alexa and Google Assistant integration. Plus, this £188 price tag is the lowest it's ever been, so there has never been a better time to lock up the hoover and let the robots do the hard work.

Eufy RoboVac 11S (Slim) | £199 £146.99 at Amazon

For £40 less, you can grab an even cheaper robot vacuum at Amazon. This Eufy RoboVac 11S comes with less suction power and a remote control to replace smart assistant/phone integration, but also carries all the self-charging, routine preset features you would come to expect. This is an excellent deal on a starter robot vacuum, and the cheapest price we've seen on this model.

