These 75-inch Samsung 4K TVs are cheaper than ever

After a new Samsung TV? These Currys deals on big-screen 75-inch displays may be just what you need, with the UK retailer knocking hundreds of pounds off a number of 2020 sets. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for more deals in your region.)

The biggest screens usually carry the biggest price tags, of course, so it's notable that these Samsung screens are seeing such big savings.

2020's flagship, the Samsung Q950TS 8K QLED, has seen a massive £2,000 saving at a 75-inch size, bringing down the RRP to £3,999. While it's still a hefty amount of money, it's far less than the previous asking price and may be what brings a high-spec 8K TV within reach.

If you're after something cheaper, we don't blame you – and there's also a £500 saving on the 75-inch Samsung The Frame TV, for the aesthetically-minded shoppers out there, coming down to £1,999 at Currys. The 75-inch Q85T QLED is similarly now priced at £1,899 after a £400 saving, also at Currys, and will offer a better picture, if in not as sleek a piece of hardware.

Today's best 75-inch TV deals

Samsung 75-inch Q950TS 8K QLED: £5,999 £3,999 at Currys

Save £2000 – 2020's flagship 8K TV doesn't slack on specs, with 8K resolution, HDR10+ support, and a zero-bezel all-screen design, as well as an extensive OTS+ audio system that makes this set sound as good as it looks.View Deal

Samsung The Frame 75-inch TV: £2,499 £1,999 at Currys

Save £500 on Samsung's most stylish TV. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is a TV for those who think form should match the picture, and the 2020 model is now temptingly discounted.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch Q85T Neo QLED TV: £2,299 £1,899 at Currys

Save £400 on this 2020 Samsung 4K TV, with a pared-down OTS audio system as well as Samsung's Tizen OS and HDR10+ support. You're not getting the specification of the Q950TS, but it's a solid mid-spec Samsung TV nonetheless.View Deal

This year's range of Neo QLED televisions are coming on sale too, of course, so you may wish to wait around for a 2021 model – especially with the new Mini LED backlighting tech packed into Samsung's premium 4K and 8K TVs. But it's worth noting that older 2020 models are still relatively new and highly specified, and retailing for far lower than their initial launch RRPs.

Looking for more QLED TV deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from across the web right here, with offers available in the US, UK, and Australia.