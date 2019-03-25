Only a few days left to get this extraordinary £13 p/m for 100GB SIM only deal

All good things must come to an end eventually - hot Summer weather, the weekend, Vodafone's 100GB of data SIM only deal with tonnes of cashback. While we are yet to find out how to extend weekends or make England hot all year round, we can tell you that the SIM only deal joy doesn't have to end yet with three days still remaining to grab this tariff.

Missed out on this Vodafone SIMO hype? Well let us catch you up on what you've missed. Currently providing the best SIM only offer on the market, Mobiles.co.uk is offering up a 100GB data Vodafone SIM for just £20. And that's before you even get to the massive levels of cashback.

With two cashback choices available, Mobiles has options for everyone, knocking the cost down to either an effective £13 a month or £15.83 - one being cheaper but a bit more complicated, the other saving you less but giving you the benefit of ease.

You can see both of these cashback offers below so you can choose the one that works for you. Or if you would rather avoid cashback all together or go for something a bit cheaper, check out our guide to the best SIM only deals.

Vodafone SIM only deal - option 1 with £94 cashback

12-month SIMO on Vodafone from Mobiles.co.uk | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £84 cashback by redemption + £10 extra | Effectively £13 per month

We're fully aware that cashback by redemption can be a slightly off-putting idea, but when it saves you as much money as this it's hard to say not. If you take into account the money you're getting back, you're effectively only paying £13 a month. The one and only downside is that you have to claim it back in five instalments over the one-year term. This is done by logging on to the retailer's website and uploading copies of your bills - it's actually really easy. Topping it off, by using the code TECH10 you will receive an additional £10 cashback - the perfect end to a great deal.



Vodafone SIM only deal - option 2 with £60 cashback

12-month SIMO on Vodafone from Mobiles.co.uk | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £50 automatic cashback + £10 extra | Effectively £15.83 per month

The cashback is a fair bit less here than above and yet weirdly, we prefer it. If the idea of having to keep track of collecting your cashback throughout the year sounds quite off-putting then this could be a better option for you. To make it even better, the same TECH10 code applies here, which means pushing your cashback up to that £60 mark.



100GB data not enough for you? Maybe an unlimited data SIM only deal would be more what you're looking for.