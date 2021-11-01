There’s a great £300 discount on the Honor MagicBook 14 ahead of Black Friday

It's the first day of November, and we’re already seeing some great early Black Friday deals, like this incredible £300 discount on the Honor MagicBook 14 (2021).

The new Honor MagicBook 14 comes with a 4-core Intel i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and has a 14-inch full HD screen. The MagicBook normally sells for £799.97, however, Box has slashed the price to £499.97.

Cheapest Honor MagicBook 14 deal

Honor MagicBook 14-inch, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB: £799.97 £499.97 at Box

Order the Honor MagicBook with a 14-inch HD display, Intel Core i5, Integrated Intel Xe Graphics card, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD for £300 off from Box

The Honor MagicBook 14 was already an affordable laptop at £799, but the £300 discount from Box has secured it as a must-buy for those looking for a decent spec laptop. On top of the good amount of storage and decent CPU, the laptop comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology for fast internet browsing.

