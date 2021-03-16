The latest Audible deals feature hundreds of audiobooks for just £3 right now

A new Audible deals promotion has just landed over at the UK site giving audiobook fans the chance to score hundreds of titles for just £3 each.

Each day from now until Saturday 20 March, Audible is posting one hundred new titles on sale each day. Once that day is up, however, those Audible deals will no longer be available and the site will be refreshed with a new batch. Make sure then, that you're checking in each day to see what's available if you want to fill your library up with cheap titles before it's too late.

All sorts of genres are on sale right now, including exclusive Audible original titles, although it's worth noting that this promotion is for Audible members only. If you're not a member though don't fret - you can sign up for a free 30-day trial using the link just below at no cost. Using that trial you'll get access to these Audible deals and even get to keep your purchases if you decide to lapse your trial. Make sure you do cancel it before your 30-days is up though because Audible will automatically enroll you if you don't!

