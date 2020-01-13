The five best SIM only deals this week: big data EE, unlimited from Three and more

Monday is here and it's the start of another week. But don't be glum - we're here to help you save money on your mobile phone bills by scouring the internet and bring you the absolute five best SIM only deals available right now.
That means everything from EE's best deal right now through to the UK's cheapest SIMO offer and everything in-between. As is the usual, both Smarty and Three have been bringing the competition to offer some unbeatable prices and there's even some freebies available if you choose the right deal.
In other words, now is a great time to get a SIM only deal. We've listed all of these five stellar offers below for you to look through.
Our top 5 best SIM only deals this weekend:
1. The completely unlimited one
SIM only from Three | 12 month contract | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 a month
In our view, your search could start and end here. Three delivered this all time best value SIM only deal on Black Friday and it's still going strong. Bills for under £20 is good, but when you consider that you get unlimited data, calls and texts...it's unreal! We have no idea how much longer this might last, so lap it up if you don't want to miss out.
2. The really, really cheap one
iD Mobile SIM only | 30-day contract | 1GB data | 500 minutes | Unlimited texts | £5 per month
If your New Year's resolution was to spend less on your phone bills, then iD has got you covered. Of course, 1GB of data each month won't suit the streaming commuters and social media obsessives of this world, but those £5 a month bills are amazingly tempting if you don't use your phone that much away from Wi-Fi. Or an extra quid a month doubles your data.
3. The one with the fastest 4G speeds
EE SIM only | 18 months | 60GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month
If you're looking for something super fast, you'll be happy to know that EE - the UK's fastest 4G network has brought back its impressive pricing from Black Friday. That means 60GB of data for just £20 a month, or in other words, the best price for an EE SIMO right now by a long way.
4. The one that doesn't tie you down
SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month
Smarty is bringing the competition, offering a major 50GB of data for a mere £15 a month. And to make this offer even better, Smarty contracts only last for 1 month meaning you can stay for as long (or little) as you like. A real tempter if you hate the idea of being tied into a long commitment.
5. The one with a freebie
BT Mobile SIM only deal | 12 months | 15GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month (£20 for non-BT users) + JBL headphones
Combining lots of data with that tempting free pair of headphones, this is an excellent all-round offer. If you're an existing BT customer you just have to pay £15 a month, and for new customers it's only £20 - a lot cheaper than we would normally expect for an offer like this. Or, if you need more data, consult the offers below.
