The cheapest Windows 10-capable single-board computer got an upgrade

Tiny single-board computers (SBCs) can be quite useful for many ultra-small and embedded applications that do not need a lot of horsepower. But it is not easy to find a decently configured x86-based Windows 10 or Linux-capable SBC with enough memory and storage that is not too expensive.

Last year, Radxa released an Intel Atom-based SBC that cost only $39, but with 1GB of RAM and no storage, it did not look like a good buy considering all the limitations.

Now, the company has introduced an upgraded version of its Rock Pi X Intel SBC that features a much better config, for not too much more money.

The Radxa Rock Pi X Intel SBC version 1.4 is based on the Atom x5-Z8350 ‘Cherry Trail’ SoC (4C/4T, 1.44GHz – 1.92GHz, Gen 8 GPU at 500MHz) that comes with 4GB of LPDDR3-1866 RAM as well as 32GB of eMMC storage that can be further upgraded using a microSD card. There is also a model with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The board measures just 85mm by 54mm.

(Image credit: Seeed Technology)

I/O capabilities of the Rock Pi X Intel SBC version 1.4 look more than decent for an inexpensive SBC. The board features Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technologies as well as an HDMI 1.4 display output, a GbE port, four USB Type-A (2.0 and 3.0) connectors, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5-mm headset jack, and a 40-pin Raspberry Pi compatible header.

The Radxa Rock Pi X Intel SBC with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage costs $75, whereas a model with 2GB of memory and 16GB of storage is priced at $59.

(Image credit: Seeed Technology)

Source: CNX Software