The best Vodafone SIM only deals on the market are coming to an end this week

Whether you're glued to Netflix, non-stop scrolling on Twitter or generally just powering through your month of data, getting a data-heavy SIM only deal is crucial. And if you like the idea of being on Vodafone, one of the best options for you is coming to an end this week.

The retailer Mobiles.co.uk has taken two awesome Vodafone SIM only deals and drastically improved them by dumping a load of cashback on top. Go for the cheaper option and you end up getting 60GB of data for an effective £8.50 a month.

Invest a little bit more and you can get the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM only deal. While it costs £26 a month, it effectively works out at £14.50 a month once the cashback has been considered.

You can see these two SIM only deals below but it is well worth noting that both end this week with the unlimited data offer ending on Thursday and the 60GB on Friday at 4pm.

If you happen to miss the deadline there are still plenty of awesome offers with Three taking the lead, offering unlimited data for £18 a month or 12GB for £8.

Vodafone's excellent cashback SIM only deals in full:

Vodafone SIM only deal from Mobiles.co.uk | 24 month contract | unlimited data, calls and texts | £26pm + £276 cashback by redemption

The cheapest unlimited data plan around right now, here you're effectively paying just £14.50 a month after you take into account the cashback on offer. If you don't mind your monthly costs being slightly higher, this is easily the best option out there right now. You do actually pay £26 a month but you get a host of cashback to bring it down.

Vodafone SIM only deal from Mobiles.co.uk | 12 month contract | 60GB of data | unlimited calls and texts | £20pm + £138 cashback by redemption

The above offer feeling too expensive? Mobiles.co.uk has another offer that drops the bills considerably, only costing you £20 a month instead of the above £26. The cashback drops to £138 but still rewards you with the lower effective cost of just £8.50 a month. 60GB will still be plenty for the large majority of people as well.

What are the benefits of being on Vodafone?

There are a few benefits to being in a contract with Vodafone, but the most obvious is its use of VeryMe. This is a rewards app that comes with Vodafone, allowing you to receive free coffees, discounted film tickets, enter competitions and more.

On top of that, Vodafone offers the ability to roam in 48 EU countries and over 104 other destinations (with a small extra cost). And with all Vodafone SIM and mobile plans, you'll be getting access to both 4G and 5G depending on which phone you use.