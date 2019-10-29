The best SIM only deal on the market is exclusive to students and university staff

As a student there are a number of ways to save your money when it comes to tech. You can wait until the upcoming Black Friday sales, apply through your university or the easiest way, make use of the constant student deals that are shoved down your throats. Our favourite at the moment comes straight from Three Mobile.

The offer is very simple - get unlimited data from Three for a price of just £16 a month. That's a massive £4 a month cheaper than the price for non-students and the cheapest price for unlimited data by a long stretch.

And, it gets better. As a student, you can choose between both the 12 and 24 month plans for the same price or if you don't like commitment, students can score Three's 1 month unlimited data SIM only deal for just £20 a month.

Getting your hands on these discounts is simple. All you have to do is head on over to Three, enter any .AC.UK email and you'll see the prices drop. That means that academics and any university staff can also make use of this discount. There is even price drops on phones and 4G broadband as well, plenty to choose from.

Not a student or member of staff for a university? Not to worry, there is still a host of excellent SIM only deals available.

Three's mega SIM only deals for students:

Three SIM only deal | 24-month contract | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 £16 per month

At £16 a month, you won't find a cheaper unlimited data SIM only deal. That's £4 a month cheaper than this offer would normally be from Three and gives you the option to choose between 12 and 24 months.

Three SIM only deal | 1-month contract | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £26 £20 per month

12 months and 24 months far too long for you? Not to worry, as a student you can get Three's one month plan for just £20 a month. That's the same price everyone else has to play for the plans above and just so happens to be the cheapest 1-month unlimited data SIM only deal around.

Why go with Three?

If you haven't already been won over by these amazing offers from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. You can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.