The 5G Motorola Edge is now available to buy in the UK

Motorola surprised everyone in April by announcing the Motorola Edge and Edge Plus, its first top-end devices in several years, with specs that soar above those of its G, One or E ranges, and the former of those two devices is available to buy in the UK.

The Motorola Edge can be bought from O2's website, as at time of writing O2 is the only network offering the phone, on a range of 5G plans. You also get the Lenovo E10 tablet thrown in for free – that's a 10.1-inch slate designed for families, which usually costs £100.

While the Edge Plus is the company's top-end handset, the specs are dialled back quite a bit for the Motorola Edge, so while the former could be considered a genuine flagship phone the latter is more of an upper-mid-range device.

However the Edge still has lots of features of the Plus, so at its lower price it could actually be considered a 'flagship-killer' – with even the Edge Plus potentially in its sights.

Saying that, we've not been able to test the 'base' Motorola Edge yet, while we have reviewed the Edge Plus. The Edge's 6.7-inch OLED screen, mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset, 64MP main camera and big 4,500mAh battery look like they could be a winning combo though.

So if you're eager to get your hands on the new Motorola Edge, you now can, but you may want to wait for our full review before committing to the new 5G phone. Don't hold your breath waiting for the Edge Plus though, because it doesn't look like that phone is coming to the UK.