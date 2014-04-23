WIN! A Sky+ HD box and top TV package subscription for a year

To celebrate the launch of Sky's #WatchOnSky partnership with Twitter - which brings Sky Go and the familiar 'R' Record buttons to the social network - one reader can win a Wi-Fi enabled Sky+HD box and the top TV package. The top package includes TV Box Sets, HD and all the Entertainment, Sky Movies and Sky Sports channels for 12months.

Twitter users who see #WatchOnSky on Tweets from Sky can expand the Tweet and tap on an icon that directly links to Sky's mobile TV service Sky Go to start watching the show. Alternatively they can tap the Sky+ 'R' to remotely set their SkyHD box to record. The launch of #WatchOnSky marks the first time that a British broadcaster has created a service which lets users access live TV and set recordings via their Twitter timeline.

The new service builds on the popular Sky Go and Sky+ apps that give Sky TV customers more control of their TV viewing. The Sky+ app lets customers flick through hundreds of channels and record upcoming shows, as well as browse through thousands of hours of on demand TV and movies to download to their Sky+HD box. Sky Go lets customers watch up to 54 channels on their mobile devices – the widest selection of channels available on the move from any provider in the UK.

Luke Bradley-Jones, Brand Director, TV Products, Sky comments: "#WatchOnSky is another brilliantly simple way for our customers to find and watch the shows everyone is talking about. By simply clicking on a Tweet, customers can either instantly watch live TV or record shows for later. It's all part of our commitment to make it even easier for our customers to discover great TV and make sure they never miss those virtual water cooler moments."

Tweet

Dan Biddle, Head of Broadcast, Twitter UK adds: "Twitter users love to talk about TV shows, joining conversations about their favourite programmes with other fans across the UK. #WatchOnSky is a really exciting development that will make it even easier than ever for Twitter users to spot social buzz about a show, and tune in or record it for later. We're delighted to see Sky innovating with this service and look forward to seeing Twitter users enjoy this functionality."

#WatchOnSky will appear across Sky's Twitter feeds including @SkyHD and @SkyAtlantic for key shows, sporting events and movies on Sky. The functionality was developed in-house by Sky for Twitter. Customers can find out more at sky.com/watchonSkyTwitter

Because the prize includes a subscription - Sky's terms & conditions are included below so make sure you check them out before you enter for free.

If you want to enter this competition you can follow this link and answer an easy multiple choice question. See the following page for full terms and conditions.